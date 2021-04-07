Paul Rudd receives priceless throwback photos from Jennifer Aniston & Mark Ruffalo on his 52nd birthday.

Paul Rudd's co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo marveled at the actor's 'eternal youth' as they wished him on social media on his 52nd birthday.

Paul Rudd aka the Ant Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated his 52nd birthday on 6 April and proved once more that age is just a number. The actor who has successfully managed to stay off social media received a whole lot of love on Twitter as fans marked the big day. The cutest wishes, however, came from his co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo.

Paul and Jennifer, who once starred in Friends, have also worked in films and the actress made sure to share a series of photos. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Aniston shared an adorable doting photo with Paul and marveled at how young the actor continues to look. Aniston wrote, "Happy birthday #PaulRudd. You don't age, which is weird - but we celebrate you anyway," followed by three red heart emojis.

Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also echoed similar thoughts as he tweeted a picture of Paul in his Ant Man outfit flaunting the Infinity Gauntlet. He wrote, "Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth?"

Take a look at Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo's wishes for Paul Rudd:

Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth? pic.twitter.com/z1JzQyCSZL — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, fans also wished the actor and funnily asked for an explanation over his never ageing looks. One fan hilariously tweeted, "omg it’s paul rudd’s 27th birthday everyone." While another wrote, "Paul Rudd Nintendo comercial (90s) - Paul Rudd (2021)... wtf is going on with this guy? He looks younger than before."

Here's hoping Paul Rudd continues to age like fine wine!

