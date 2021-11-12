Paul Rudd REVEALS his daughter's hilarious reaction after watching his sitcom Friends

Paul Rudd's daughter has the best reaction to his sitcom Friends. Like every other youngster, Rudd's daughter too, is hooked to the television show, but instead of appreciating his father's character Mike, his daughter's favourite character is someone else!

Speaking to People Magazine after topping the list of People's Sexiest Man Alive, Rudd opened up on his family, especially his daughter's newfound love for his sitcom Friends. Rudd shares two kids with his wife Julie Yaeger.

"I hadn't really revisited many of those episodes," Rudd began, adding that as his daughter started watching the show, he has been able to recall many of the stories from the series. For those unversed, Rudd played the role of Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay's husband Mike Hannigan in the iconic sitcom. "I'm far enough away from some things now that I can allow myself to be a little nostalgic about it," Rudd stated.

However, there's one thing that Rudd revealed about her daughter's reaction to the show. He said that after listening to his stories about Friends, the only reaction that his daughter would give is, "'Well, you're not Joey [Matt LeBlanc].'"

Friends fans had missed Paul Rudd during the Reunion episode where he wasn't present. While it hasn't been revealed as to why he had skipped the reunion, fans must be elated to know that Rudd's daughter has taken to watching the series now.

In other news, many celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds and Steve Martin have reacted to Paul Rudd's title of Sexiest Man Alive.

