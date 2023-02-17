Paul Rudd REVEALS his kids ‘don’t care’ he is Ant-Man; Shares how being a father helped him play Scott Lang

Paul Rudd is reprising his role as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man in the just-released MCU movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . The actor recently graced the premiere of his film in Los Angeles on Monday, where he talked about his kids’ reaction to him being a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Contrary to the typical assumption, it looks like Paul Rudd’s children are not very impressed with his superhero role. Read on to know more.

Paul Rudd is the father of two children – Jack, 17, and Darby, 13. He shares his kids with his wife Julie Yaeger, who is a screenwriter and producer. Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine on Monday about his children’s reaction to him playing Scott Lang aka Ant-Man in the popular franchise, the 53-year-old actor said "I think I'm dad more than I'm Ant-Man or in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Yeah. They don't care, nor should they.”

Paul Rudd says he identifies as a ‘dad’ in real life

In another interview with USA Today, Paul Rudd revealed how being a real-life father has helped him play his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Peyton Reed directorial, Paul plays Scott Lang, who is the father of Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Lang, played by Kathryn Newton. “On some level, it would help (as) I know what it’s like to be a father, and have a daughter, particularly. I have a boy and a girl. And certainly, father-daughter relationships are unique. Yeah, I would think it probably does help on some level,” Rudd said.

Continuing further, he added that he identifies as a ‘dad’ in real-life, just like his character Scott Lang, who is a father, before being a superhero.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania released in theatres today February 17. It is the 31st Marvel movie and kickstarts MCU’s Phase 5. Apart from Paul Rudd and Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas have key roles in the film.