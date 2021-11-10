Paul Rudd REVEALS how his wife Julie Yaeger reacted to this People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 title

Paul Rudd has been crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 as he dethroned fellow Marvel star Michael B. Jordan. The Ant-Man star is known to be one of Hollywood's sweetest actors and at 52, the actor's charming, anti-aging looks have been the talk of the town already. While it is a delightful moment for Rudd's fans to see him bag this title, the actor in his interaction with People, revealed how his wife reacted to the same.

Rudd met his wife Julie Yaeger, shortly after starring in Clueless and has been married to her since 2003. While talking to People about his newly earned title of Sexiest Man Alive 2021, Rudd revealed that his wife was "stupefied" on hearing it. Talking about the same, he said, "She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?"

The actor also gushed about his family life in the same interview as he stated that when he thinks about himself, it's not his actor side but rather his domestic roles of father and husband that first come to his mind. The Ant-Man star also mentioned that when he is not working, he loves spending time with his family the most. The actor shares two kids with wife Julie, son Jack Sullivan Rudd, who was born in 2006, and daughter Darby Rudd, born in 2010.

ALSO READ: Paul Rudd NAMED People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021: I'm going to own this