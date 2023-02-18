Paul Rudd shares a cracking moment from the just-released MCU movie with host Andy Cohen on the Live show.

Paul Rudd, who is playing the lead role of Ant-Man in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," definitely knows the bits and pieces of every character who is part of the movie. It all started when Paud Rudd appeared for Thursday’s interview at "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," where the 53-year-old actor was asked certain questions that indirectly gave the audience an overview of what the movie has in store for us. While playing "Plead the Fifth," host Cohen tried framing questions in such a manner that he might get that headline answer reveal from Paul Rudd. "Which of the Marvel superheroes has the lamest powers, and is it Hawkeye? “to which Cohen jokes, by sharing reference with Jeremy Renner arrow throwing.

Rudd laughed at the question before agreeing or allowing him to give the correct answer: Instead of being direct, Paul Rudd twisted things in a way by saying and playing along: "I mean, he shoots arrows." Come on." "And I thought talking to ants was weird."