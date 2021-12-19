Paul Rudd's SNL episode to be taped with 'limited cast and crew' without live audience amid Omicron spike

Ahead of Paul Rudd's hosting gig for Saturday Night Live's upcoming episode, it was announced that the inclusion of live audience will be cancelled on account of a spike in Omicron cases. A statement was shared on SNL's Twitter handle which mentioned the show will be taped with a limited cast and crew. Musical guest Charlie XCX also opted out of the show following the same.

Saturday Night Live's 47th season will air its last episode of 2021 without a live audience. The statement released regarding the same said, "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol."

It was later also announced by the episode's scheduled musical guest, Charlie XCX that she will not be performing on the episode since the show will only be taped with a limited cast and crew. Announcing that she's heartbroken over the missed opportunity, she wrote, "I am devastated and heartbroken." Charlie further also promised her fans that she will be back saying, "It can't happen this time but I'll be back! I am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad. Please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven't already. Lots of love, Charli."

SNL's recent decision to scarp live audience comes after several other live entertainment shows cancellations in New York including Broadway shows.

