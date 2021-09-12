Paul Walker Birthday: Remembering the late actor's best moments with his Fast and Furious co stars

The Fast and Furious star Paul Walker would have been 48 years old today and on his birth anniversary which is celebrated on September 12, we remember and cherish the amazing actor and some of his most memorable moments. There's no doubt that the Fast and the Furious cast has been like one amazing family and even after Walker's passing, the F&F cast continue to mourn his loss and remember the amazing memories he gave them while playing Brian O'Conner in the franchise.

Actors such as Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster have been open about missing Walker and never fail to mention what an amazing human being he was. Brewster has even admitted that she had a crush on Paul though she never got to tell him the same.

Diesel and Walker were known to be extremely close and after Paul's passing in 2013, Vin has managed to keep in touch with the later actor's daughter Meadow who considers Diesel and his children to be family and is often seen hanging out with them.

Walker in the short time that he was with us, managed to touch many lives and particularly of those whom he closely worked with. As we remember him on his birth anniversary, we take a look at some of his memorable moments with the Fast and Furious cast.

Paul and Vin's brotherhood

It's evident in every post Vin Diesel shares while honouring his friend Walker that the duo shared a strong brotherly bond. Diesel had even expressed his grief over missing Walker in a social media post that said, "I will always love you Brian, as the brother you were… on and off screen."

Paul and Jordana Brewster's sweet friendship

After playing each other's love interests onscreen in the Fast and Furious films, Brewster and Walker had formed a close friendship. Jordana even spoke about her amazing equation with Paul in 2017 and told ABC, "I love Vin, I love Michelle [Rodriguez] … but my friendship with Paul was definitely the highlight because he was the best guy."

The F&F gang

Paul Walker was known to have been extremely close to all his Fast and Furious co-stars. The actor had reportedly even promised Diesel that they would make 10 films in the franchise.

Paul and Tyrese Gibson's close bond

Like this, several other photos show the amazing bond shared by Walker and Tyrese. The duo worked together of the F&F franchise and hit it off right from the word go. While remembering Walker, Tyrese in one of his social media posts wrote about how it all still feels unreal. He wrote, "5 years ago today we all woke up to a nightmare....... Believe me it’s still very real for all of us that knew him and loved him personally....."

Paul and Diesel's MTV Award win for Best Action sequence

Some throwback moments are absolutely iconic and one of them is this when Diesel and Walker accepted the Best Action sequence award in 2002. Among Walker's other famous accolades also included Best Action hero honours at Teen Choice Awards.

