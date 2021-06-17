Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow to make acting debut in Fast and Furious 10? Vin Diesel has THIS to say

Vin Diesel was recently asked if Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow will make her acting debut in the Fast and Furious series, and he had the sliest response. See what he said below.

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel recently spoke to E! News and opened up about new stars joining the F&F franchise. Regarding an onscreen role for Paul Walker's daughter, the 53-year-old actor, shared why it's been important to him that the franchise allow Paul's character, Brian O'Conner, to live on in its cinematic world. In case you didn’t know, Paul died in a car crash in November 2013, while Furious 7 was in the middle of shooting.

"When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning," Vin--best known for playing Dom Toretto in the venerable car-racing film series recalled. "And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology." The star continued, "And to that end alone, you have to honour that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise."

When asked whether Meadow Walker, a 22-year-old model who is also Vin's goddaughter, would ever appear in the films, he gave a very careful answer filled with plenty of pausing. "I would not count anything out," the Guardians of the Galaxy voice actor replied cagily. "Let me just—without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out." F&F9 hits theatres on Friday, June 25!

