Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares a heartwarming selfie with Vin Diesel’s kids; Calls the 'Family, forever'

Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel’s children have proved that their family bond has been inherited from their fathers. Recently, Meadow posted a delightful selfie with Vin Diesel’s kids.

The bond between the kids of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel is unbreakable just as their bond was. Recently, 21-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker, Meadow shared a sweet selfie taken with all three of Diesel's kids: daughters Pauline, who is named after Walker, Similce and son Vincent. The sunny outdoor photo shows the quartet dressed casually and all of them flashing big smiles, with Meadow wearing a maroon hoodie and earrings on the hoop, her dark hair tied back. "Family, forever," she quoted the snapshot, tagging Diesel.

Over the years Diesel and Meadow have been vocal about their love for each other's families. The star celebrated Meadow's 21st birthday in November with a sweet snap of her and Pauline together. The Fast & Furious 9 actor included a touching caption alongside, offering a glimpse of the heart-warming relationship between him and Meadow. "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming, but the truth is I have always been proud of you," Diesel began. "Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin." Meadow was quick to respond to Diesel's kind words. She wrote, "Thank you so much. I can't wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you." Paul Walker died in November 2013 in a car crash.

Credits :E News

Share your comment ×