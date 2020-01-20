Paul Walker’s personal car collection brings in over USD 2.3 million at an auction; Details Inside

Late Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker’s personal car collection collected over USD 2.3 million at an auction.

Late Hollywood star Paul Walker’s personal car collection went up for auction this week and sold for over $2.3 million. The fast and furious actor was an absolute gear head and a racer himself, he liked collecting cars and possessed an impressive range. The actor who once raced factory cars for Ford, passed away in 2013 following a car accident at the age of 40. Six years after his death, most of the actor’s 21-vehicle collection was put up for sale.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the haul, which included cars, motorcycles and trucks, ended up cashing in a total of USD 2,333,450 at the auction. Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson, the company behind the successful auction, told The Hollywood Reporter Walker had inspired entire generations of car lovers. He also asserted that he worked closely with one of walker’s friends helped take care for Paul’s collection following his death. While most of the vehicles where auctioned, Jackson mentioned that Walker’s 21-year-old daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, kept a few she had connection with.

The auction was kicked off on Wednesday January 15 and it ended on Saturday January 18. The biggest sale was made on Saturday when five white BMW M3 Lightweight Editions hit the block. The 1995 E36 brought in the highest dollar amount of the lot – USD 385,000. The other four were sailed for USD 220,000 to USD 258,500. Every car walker touched turned out to be a successful sale. The actor’s 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S, which he never drove, and was a gift to him by a fellow car enthusiast also ended up bringing USD 95,700. Reportedly, all the money from the auction will go to to a trust for Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, who manages the Paul Walker Foundation, which provides grants and scholarships to benefit marine science.

