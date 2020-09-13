  1. Home
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow pays tribute to Fast & Furious actor on birth anniversary; Vin Diesel joins in

It was Paul Walker's birth anniversary over the weekend. His daughter Meadow Walker, his Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson remembered the late actor.
9848 reads Mumbai
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow penned a heartwarming tribute to her late father over the weekend. The 21-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo from her childhood featuring the actor to remember his on his birth anniversary, September 12. In the photo, Meadow appeared teary-eyed while her dad hugged her close. She shared the throwback picture and revealed that the photo helped her realise that she was her father's twin. She went on to wish the "most beautiful soul" a happy birthday. 

"The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," she captioned the throwback photo. A few celebrities took to the comments section and showered her with love. Nathalie Emmanuel showered her with heart and sparking emojis to show her love and support. Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski commented, "This is beautiful." 

On the other hand, Vin Diesel shared an edit featuring himself and Paul in the frame. He shared the picture with the caption, "Always..." Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson also joined the two stars in remembering Paul on his birth anniversary. He shared pictures with the late actor and wrote, "Simply put..... We miss you everyday!!!!!! Happy birthday KING WALKER." Check it out here

Check out the posts below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Always...

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Paul passed away in 2013 after a fatal car accident. The actor was shooting for Fast & Furious 7 at the time. At the time, the actor's brother Cody Walker filled in his shoes and helped complete his role in the movie. The makers paid a sweet tribute to Paul in Fast & Furious 8. There have been rumours doing the rounds suggesting that Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner could appear in Fast & Furious 9. 

