Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares a sweet 'family' photo with Vin Diesel and his daughter

Paul Walker's daughter took to Instagram to celebrate the special bond she shares with Vin Diesel and his daughter Hania with a throwback picture.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker is often seen sharing adorable posts of her late father as she remembers and cherishes him through them. Meadow is also known to be extremely close to Walker's Fast and the Furious co-star Vin Diesel. In a recent post, Meadow shared a picture of herself along with Vin Diesel and his daughter Hania and even called them "family."

In the sweet photo that seemed like a throwback, Meadow and Hania are sweetly seen embracing Vin Diesel. Captioning the photo as "family" along with a heart emoji, Meadow certainly got everyone emotional. The post also received a comment from another Fast and the Furious star, Ludacris who shared a folded hands emoji.

This is no the first time that Meadow Walker has shown the strong bond she shares with Diesel and his family. Previously, she had also shared a selfie with Hania and Vin's other two kids, Vincent, 11, and Pauline, 6 as she called them "family forever."

Check out Meadow Walker's post here:

Fans also found out recently that Meadow refers to Diesel as "Uncle Vin" when he shared a beautiful birthday wish on her 21st birthday and signed it off as her uncle. The actor had mentioned in his post wishing Meadow on her birthday that he was extremely proud of her and also hinted at a fun family celebration for her birthday.

Paul and Vin formed a close friendship over the years as they worked on one of the biggest franchises, the Fast and Furious films together. Unfortunately, Walker passed away in a car crash in 2013.

