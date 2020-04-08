Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares UNSEEN video of Fast & Furious star that's bound to leave you teary eyed

Paul Walker's daughter shared a never-before-seen video of the Fast & Furious star from his birthday. Check it out below.

It has been over six and a half years since Paul Walker passed away. The Fast & Furious star died in a tragic car accident. Fans remember him time and again on several occasions. This time around, it was his daughter, Meadow Walker, who was remembering her father. The 21-year-old decided to leave us emotional with a video of the late actor. She retrieved a video from the archives to share with her followers on Instagram. The video seems to have taken on Paul's birthday.

In the video, a young Meadow springs out of an opening door to surprise Paul on his birthday. “Hi!” Meadow shouts scaring Paul behind the door. “Happy birthday!” Meadow wishes him as Paul goes, "You just scared the hell out of me." He clutched her and the two fall on the bed as Paul refused to let her go.

She shared the video on her Instagram Stories a few days ago. Later, Meadow decided to share it as a post. She posted the video informing her followers that she "never thought" she would ever share the clip. "I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx"

The video invited comments from Paul's fans and his co-stars Gal Gadot and Nathalie Emmanuel. The Wonder Woman actress, who starred in the fourth Fast & Furious movie, dropped a heart emoji on the video. Whereas the Game of Thrones alum wrote, "Oh wow this is beautiful..."

Check out the video below:

There have been speculations that Paul's character, Brian O'Conner, might appear in Fast & Furious 9. Earlier this year, it was rumoured that the F&F team was hunting for a Paul Walker body double. However, Vin hasn't confirmed the rumours.

