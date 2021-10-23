Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker GETS MARRIED to Louis Thornton-Allan; See post

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan are embarking on a new adventure. On October 22, the 22-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker announced her marriage on Instagram. "We're married," she posted with a black-and-white video of their beach wedding. "Yes we are!!!" Louis commented.

However, according to E! News, Meadow's godfather, Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel, escorted her down the aisle in lieu of her father, who died in 2013. Jordana Brewster, the bride's co-star, was also there for the ceremony and was spotted embracing the veiled bride. Meanwhile, in a selfie on Oct. 11, Meadow and Louis' wedding bands can be seen on their ring fingers. She captioned the pic, "best friend." Louis reacted on Meadow's post, "Forever," with a purple heart and globe emoji, confirming their marriage status. The news post drew a stream of responses from celebrities, including actress Ruby Rose and models Christy Turlington and Nadine Leopold, who expressed their support with heart emojis.

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, fans also left sweet messages for Meadow and Louis in the comments. "Blessings on your new adventures as bride and groom!!!" one Instagram user wrote. "Congratulations." Another wrote to Meadow, "Congratulations a lifetime of happiness. You daddy would be so proud of the woman you have become and is watching over you always. many blessings and love."

Interestingly, Meadow teased her wedding with a shot of her bridal veil, which she uploaded to her Instagram Story and tagged Givenchy with before announcing her marriage.

