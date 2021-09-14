Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker pays tribute to the star on his birthday: 'Daddy, I love you'

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter, has paid homage to her late father on what would have been his 48th birthday. On the occasion of the star's birthday on Sunday, the 22-year-old shared a beautiful childhood picture of the two with her Instagram followers.

Check out her post here:

Paul can be seen appearing comfortable in the throwback picture, as he kicks back on a white wooden chair while snuggling against daughter Meadow, who is gazing up at the camera and smiling. Meadow simply captioned the beautiful photo, 'Happy birthday daddy, I love you.' However, fans raced to comment on the picture, which has received over 500,000 likes on the social networking site, and wished Meadow well while remembering her famous father.

Meanwhile, Meadow, a model who has built a reputation for herself in the fashion industry, is often seen honouring dad Paul on social media, and after his death, she also created a non-profit in his memory. The non-profit, named The Paul Walker Foundation, is aimed at marine science. However, Paul rose to prominence as a member of the Fast and Furious series, with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. At the time of his death, he was in the midst of shooting Fast and Furious 7, with Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody subsequently filling in for him when production ended.

Interestingly, Meadow's godfather, Vin Diesel, has said that she, too, might appear in the popular film series, stating that nothing has been ruled out when Fast and Furious 10 production begins. According to Daily Mail, Vin recently said: "She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things."

