Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Reaches Divorce Agreement With Louis Thornton-Allan; Deets

The late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker has decided to get separated from her former partner, Louis Thornton-Allan. Meadow Walker married Louis Thornton-Allan back in October 2021, however, their relationship didn’t work for long as the couple filed for divorce in December 2023. Now as per the recent reports, the duo have finally agreed upon their divorce agreement.

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan agreed on divorce agreements

Paul Walker’s daughter shocked everyone by announcing her split from her then-husband in December 2023. The American model and actress eventually filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences.” As per court documents, retrieved via InTouch Weekly, the Fast X actress listed October 17, 2021, as the marriage date and January 3, 2024, as their separation date.

As per court documents, Walker also wanted to avoid paying any sort of spousal support, revealing that the duo had already signed a prenup before their marriage. “The character of any and all assets has been determined by the premarital agreement entered into by and between the parties and their attorneys dated October 14, 2021,” Walker’s filing reported.

However, Louis Thornton-Allan was not quite happy with no spousal support, as he demanded Walker to pay spousal support and even asked her to cover his expenses for legal fees in this case. But now as per the recent reports, the duo have finally concluded their discussion and cohesively agreed on divorce agreements.

As per the filing made in court this month, the former couple “agree that this cause may be decided as an uncontested matter.” The duo seem to have agreed on the division of their property and support. “The parties have a written agreement that will be submitted to the court, or a stipulation for judgment that will be submitted to the court,” the court documents read.

Why did Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan get separated?

Meadow Walker made her relationship with Louis Thornton-Allan official to the public through her Instagram post in July 2021. At that time Louis shared a photo of him with Walker, captioning it as "Best friend”, Walker responded to the post in the comment section by writing, "My love." Months after the couple got married, Walker shared their marriage photographs on her Instagram as she walked down her marriage aisle along with her godfather Vin Diesel.

However, a few years down the line, the former couple decided to separate their paths. In December 2023 they released a joint statement confirming their split as they attributed this decision as a unanimous choice. In the statement, the duo requested privacy as they underwent the difficult times of separation.

Their statement read as follows, “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to an agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

Well, it seems like the couple has finally decided to divorce and move on from each other. As their legal proceedings for divorce continue, the duo step forward to the next chapters of their life.

