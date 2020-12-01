Paul Walker's daughter pens a sweet note on his death anniversary; Vin Diesel remembers Fast & Furious co star

It has been seven years since Paul Walker passed away. On his death anniversary, his daughter Meadow shared a photo of the father-duo sleeping and penned a note for him. Fast & Furious stars also pay tribute.

Seven years ago, the heartbreaking news of Paul Walker's death made the headlines. The world stood in shock as news broke out that the Fast & Furious star passed away following a fatal accident. The actor was filming for Fast & Furious 7 at the time. As the world remembered the actor on his seventh death anniversary, his daughter Meadow Walker took to Instagram and penned a sweet tribute to her late father. She shared a picture from her childhood featuring her father.

Meadow said it is a day to celebrate love and happiness that Paul brought to the world. "A silly day to remember in sadness. today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping," she said. Fast & Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel took to the comments section and wrote, "We miss him so much. Of all the things he gave to the world....... You are the most beautiful of them all!"

Tyrese Gibson also took to the comments section and wrote, "We love you Meadow! We love you and miss your father everyday....... Prayers love and light to you angel..... I know none of this has been easy especially days like this..... -Uncle Ty".

Check out Meadow's photo below:

Fast & Furious veteran Vin Diesel also shared a picture of the two from a promotional event on Instagram and wrote, "Seven years... Not a day passes... All love, Always." To which, Meadow commented, "My forever angel. My two protectors and supporters. He’s with us always (heart emojis) so blessed to call him and dad and best friend. Endless love." Check out his post here.

