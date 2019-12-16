Paul Walker's daughter reveals why she wants a school for underprivileged kids

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has revealed that she wants to build a school to serve underprivileged children.
12598 reads Mumbai
Paul Walker's daughter reveals why she wants a school for underprivileged kidsPaul Walker's daughter reveals why she wants a school for underprivileged kids
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The 21-year-old philanthropist recently shared a post to Instagram in which she announced her plans to build a school with the charity Pencils of Promise, reports dailymail.co.uk. Meadow shared multiple photos of smiling children inside and outside of a rural school. "Today, I am launching a campaign with @pencilsofpromise to build a school. This is the season of giving and my biggest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn," she captioned the images.

"Everyone deserves a good education. We are dedicating this school to my dad, Paul Walker," she concluded, ending with a heart emoji. A link to Meadow's fundraising page revealed she'd already raised over $11,000 of the required $50,000.

Meadow is the daughter of Paul and his one-time girlfriend Rebecca Soteros.

ALSO READ: Paul Walker Death Anniversary: Vin Diesel & Meadow Walker remember Fast & Furious star in emotional posts 

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement