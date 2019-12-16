Paul Walker's daughter reveals why she wants a school for underprivileged kids

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has revealed that she wants to build a school to serve underprivileged children.

The 21-year-old philanthropist recently shared a post to Instagram in which she announced her plans to build a school with the charity Pencils of Promise, reports dailymail.co.uk. Meadow shared multiple photos of smiling children inside and outside of a rural school. "Today, I am launching a campaign with @pencilsofpromise to build a school. This is the season of giving and my biggest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn," she captioned the images.

"Everyone deserves a good education. We are dedicating this school to my dad, Paul Walker," she concluded, ending with a heart emoji. A link to Meadow's fundraising page revealed she'd already raised over $11,000 of the required $50,000.

Meadow is the daughter of Paul and his one-time girlfriend Rebecca Soteros.

Credits :IANS

