Paul Wall Claims He Didn't Know He Was White Till 'Elementary or Middle School'; 'All My Friends Were Black or Mexican or Asian'

Realizations we have in childhood can be quite interesting, but in Paul Wall’s case, a particular revelation was rather hilarious. The musician and jeweler shared a funny story about how he realized he was white.

The artist appeared on The Breakfast Club and recounted this amusing incident. He talked about not knowing he was white until others pointed it out to him. Wall said, “They were like, ‘You’re white. Why do you talk and act like that? You’re white.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’”

Co-host Jess Hilarious then asked him when he first realized he was white. Wall responded, “Definitely in elementary school or middle school.”

The rapper recalled, “I mean, all my friends were Black, Mexican, or Asian.” He explained that he grew up in a diverse neighborhood. While there were some white individuals, the majority of the community was a mix of Mexican, Black, Vietnamese, Indian, and other ethnic backgrounds. “So, we got a great mixture of growing up in America, I guess,” he added.

Wall also quipped that his mother had taken a DNA test, which revealed she was three percent African. He joked that he knew this wasn’t enough for her to say the N-word, a remark that got a few laughs from those present.

As for his professional career, Wall's latest album, Once Upon a Grind, is his 15th solo record. It features many talented artists, including Slim Thug, Crys Wall, DJ Fresh, Cartel Bo, Lil’ Keke, Eddie Coke, Big Tonka, Freeway, Big K.R.I.T., Rich the Factor, Young AI, and Termanology, according to Billboard.