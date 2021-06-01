Paul Walter Hauser on being an Easter egg in Sebastian Stan's Falcon and Winter Soldier: A very funny surprise

Paul Walter Hauser revealed in an interview that he did not expect himself to be an Easter egg in I, Tonya co-star and good friend Sebastian Stan's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Paul Walter Hauser and Sebastian Stan became close friends after working together in Margot Robbie's 2017 Oscar-nominated movie I, Tonya. As an ode to his good pal, Sebastian made Paul an Easter egg in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. For the unversed, Bucky Barnes' (Sebastian Stan) notebook containing a list of names he must atone to during his time as Winter Soldier included P. W. Hauser in it, referencing Hauser.

During a recent interview with Insider, when Paul was asked if he was given a head's up about his name being mentioned on the popular Disney+ series, Hauser revealed, "[Laughs.] No, he did not. It was a very funny surprise. I did not expect that." Moreover, the 34-year-old actor shared that he spoke with Stan after seeing the episode and that "he was cracking up about it." The Cruella star further confessed that twosome have kept in touch since their I, Tonya days and hope to find that next movie to work together in.

Paul disclosed that the duo "really want to do something together again" while noting how people out there are also wishing for the same. "We're spoiled though, we don't want to do anything else than something on the level of I, Tonya."

Earlier, in an interview with Collider, Sebastian had envisioned doing a Ric Flair and Arn Anderson biopic starring himself as The Nature Boy and Paul as The Enforcer. For the unversed, Ric and Arn were a part of WWE's famous stable The Four Horsemen.

