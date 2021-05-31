Paul Walter Hauser claps back at Cruella's negative reviews: You’re not watching dogs getting made into coats

In a recent interview, Paul Walter Hauser staunchly defended his latest outing Cruella against some harsh, negative reviews.

Paul Walter Hauser is not keeping calm when it comes to some harsh reviews that his latest outing Cruella has been receiving from critics. After specifically calling out a US publication on Twitter for their negative "punk rock" review, Paul was asked in a recent interview with Insider what his feelings were regarding how people, especially critics, are talking about the Disney movie.

According to Hauser, the review he called out on Twitter was one of maybe six that he had read and felt that the writer "was kind of having fun being mean spirited, sort of doing his word play instead of dissecting the film." Because it felt like "a cheap shot," the 35-year-old actor felt obliged "to defend" his movie. According to Paul, they "made a great film" and even though "it may not be for everybody, but does so many things right than it does wrong."

Hauser elaborated that if one hated two things, but there were five other things done great, then you can't tell people to not watch the movie. Paul found it "ridiculous," comparing it to telling people not to eat at a restaurant because one didn't like the bathroom's toilet paper or that the waiter was unattractive. Instead, you would ask how the chicken was. Using this example, Hauser explained was his "whole take on film criticism."

"People getting riled up that it's an edgy and dark movie: No, it's not. You're not watching dogs getting made into coats. It's an action-adventure-crime-comedy movie with a lot of heart and if you don't like Emma Stone and Emma Thompson you should probably get your pulse checked," Paul concluded.

For the unversed, in Cruella, Paul plays Cruella de Vil aka Estella Miller's (Stone) loyal sidekick Horace Badun along with Jasper Badun (Joel Fry). Meanwhile, in India, Cruella releases only on August 27.

