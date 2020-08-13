  1. Home
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder's chat about a fan crying due to The Vampire Diaries is HILARIOUS

The Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley recently had a fun exchange on Twitter in response to a fan and it is going to make you super nostalgic. See what they said below.
Leading actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley of the hit teen-drama show The Vampire Diaries just had a nostalgic Twitter exchange and fans are going to love it! It all started after someone on Twitter shared a video of her teenage daughter crying hysterically after watching the death of Paul‘s character Stefan Salvatore. “I felt the same way kiddo! But then I realized oh wait, I just saw him yesterday… He’s still alive;) XO Damon,” Ian tweeted in response to the video.

 

Paul replied to Ian‘s tweet just minutes later and said, “You cried then as well but for the opposite reason.”

 

It has been over three years since the series finale of The Vampire Diaries aired but the hit drama still has a cult following especially amongst teenagers. If you want to see what the fuss is about, you can catch all of the show’s episodes on Netflix.

 

In case you missed it, last month, Ian Somerhalder revealed the next choice of the film he’d like to star in via Twitter. Jumanji: The Next Level crossed the USD 800 million dollar mark at the box office worldwide, Deadline reported in July. Dwayne Johnson thanked fans via Twitter, saying: “This was a nice surprising call to get this morning.” “JUMANJI’s still going strong. First of all, THANK YOU. Secondly, I’m always grateful to see our JUMANJI having that unique, fun magic and mana for families around the world to enjoy.” He added, “Our entire team will work even harder to make the next JUMANJI the best one yet.” 

 

After Dwayne hinted at the third movie, Ian Somerhalder replied to Johnson’s tweet by putting his name out there for the next film in the franchise. Ian said: “Congrats man!” Ian shared on Dwayne’s post, before asking, “Umm, can I be in the next one?!”

 

