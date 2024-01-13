Paula Abdul honored By Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' reference to her 1989 song; Here's what she said

Paula Abdul, 61, showed her excitement and gratitude as she acknowledged Ariana Grande's homage to her 1989 music video "Cold Hearted" in the recently released "Yes, And?" music video. The unexpected and touching tribute prompted an exchange between the two pop stars.

Paula Abdul's honored reaction

Ariana Grande gave a subtle nod to Paula Abdul's "Cold Hearted" music video. Paula Abdul expressed her delight after seeing Ariana Grande incorporate elements from her "Cold Hearted" video into the "Yes, And?" music video. Abdul took to social media platforms X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram to share her happiness. She called the gesture an "honor" and encouraged fans to join in the conversation about their favorite parts of the video. “WOW! Waking up to see Ariana Grande pay homage to ‘Cold Hearted’ in her new music video ‘yes, and?’ was EVERYTHING!!!” Abdul wrote. “What an honor! What was your favorite part of the video? I love you, Ari!!!”

Ariana Grande's response

Responding to Paula Abdul's praise, Ariana Grande expresses her gratitude on Instagram, saying “i love you too, sweetest queen!, thank you for your brilliance and for inspiring me (and so many people) endlessly!” The director of "Yes, And?", Christian Breslauer, also expresses hope that Abdul feels the homage does justice to the original video. He said, “One of my favorite videos of all time. Hope we did it justice in your eyes (red heart emoji)”

Video similarities and themes

Fans noticed striking similarities between Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" and Paula Abdul's "Cold Hearted," prompting Abdul to share a side-by-side comparison video. Both videos feature pop stars wearing papillon hats and engaging in Bob Fosse-inspired choreography.

As Paula Abdul and Ariana Grande exchange words of admiration, the music industry witnesses a beautiful connection between two generations. The nod to "Cold Hearted" in the "Yes, And?" video not only pays homage to Paula Abdul's iconic work but also highlights the influence and inspiration that transcends time in the world of music.

