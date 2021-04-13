Paula Abdul's nostalgic American Idol return includes a Randy Jackson video call & playful dig at Simon Cowell

Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson recently got a video call with Ryan Seacrest and their nostalgic American Idol reunion was a treat to watch.

For anyone who has watched American Idol since its onset, you may never forget the banter shared by former judges Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell. Recently, after judge Luke Bryan tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in a quarantining ever since, the show decided to bring in Paula Abdul as a guest judge and it's like the old times again. Abdul who recently interacted with Ryan Seacrest and fellow judge Randy Jackson got nostalgic about working on the reality show in the initial seasons and even spoke about Simon Cowell.

Abdul recently got on a video call with Seacrest and Jackson and it was one conversation to remember. Both Abdul and Jackson expressed their excitement on seeing each other and Randy even quipped, "It feels like old times, right?” Responding to Jackson, Paul Adul said, "Yes it does. We’re just missing the STD.” Abdul's comment about missing Simon Cowell and calling him "STD" certainly left Seacrest speechless. For those who hadn't picked on Abdul's comment, it was Katy Perry who confirmed that Paula was indeed talking about Simon by shouting, “Simon!” off-camera.

On realising that her comment had made things awkward, Abdul then tried to save the conversation by turning the STD acronym to, "Super, talented, debonair" as a reference to Cowell. Paula was also heard showing astonishment at what she had just spoken in a slightly off-mic conversation as she said, "I can’t believe I said that."

Nonetheless, this dramatic OG American Idol reunion certainly left everyone super excited, especially fans of the show who have followed the singing reality show over the seasons. Watching Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson virtually together was a major treat for them.

