Paulina Porizkova calls new boyfriend Aaron Sorkin a 'great kisser'; Opens up about their Oscars 2021 date

Model Paulina Porizkova opened up her Oscars 2021 date with director Aaron Sorkin and revealed the story of how they met in a recent interview.

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova and director Aaron Sorkin hit the headlines at Oscars 2021 for debuting as a couple on the red carpet. The filmmaker who was nominated for an Academy Award for his film The Trial of the Chicago 7, made a splash on the red carpet by posing adorably with girlfriend Porizkova. The 59-year-old filmmaker and his 56-year-old girlfriend were hailed by fans as the new 'age-appropriate' couple. In a recent interview with New York Times, Porizkova opened up about her relationship with Sorkin and their Oscars date.

It was in her interaction with NYT that Paulina revealed how their Academy Awards outing was merely the second date. Revealing that Sorkin is a "great kisser", the model spoke about how she was concerned about making their first public appearance together at the Oscars. "This is going to kind of take me off the market for a little bit," she recalled telling the filmmaker, who merely replied, "OK".

Further revealing details about how they met, Paulina stated that it was journalist Ashleigh Banfield who set up her up after asking the model if she wanted to meet a single man. Porizkova added further that she only put one condition, "no rock stars."

The duo was introduced via text message and soon the model went out on her first date with the writer-director, a month later in Los Angeles. While Porizkova was previously married to late singer Ric Ocasek for 28 years, whereas Sorkin was married to Julia Bingham in 1996 and eventually divorced in 2005.

