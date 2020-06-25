Paulo Coelho makes Suga's fanboy dream come true as he signs Korean version of The Alchemist's copies for BTS

BTS member Suga, who is a very big fan of acclaimed author Paulo Coelho, had his dream come true as the writer has signed the Korean version of The Alchemist's copies for the septet to receive. Check out Paulo's tweet below.

Suga has had a very eventful 2020, to say the least. Not only did BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 become a massive success on an international level but Yoongi also released his highly-awaited second mix-tape, D2, and managed to win hearts as his alter-ego, AGUST D. Suga stans are also treated with tons of interaction by their idol through V Live and YouTube Live sessions as well as his cute as a button selfies on Twitter. With Yoongi's overflowing love and affection for ARMY, it's nice to see the 27-year-old rapper's inner fanboy coming out as well.

Paulo Coelho, one of Suga's favourite authors who wrote one of his favourite books of all time, The Alchemist, took to Twitter to share with his 15.5 million fans that he was signing the Korean version of The Alchemist copies to BTS. In the photo shared by Paulo, we see seven pink hardcovers of the legendary book with a yellow post-it which reads as, "Sir, Sign here, please for BTS Suga." Given how ARMY is aware of Suga's immense love for The Alchemist, the thoughtful gesture by Coelho was extremely heartwarming and we can only imagine how excited Yoongi would be!

Check out Paulo Coelho's tweet on BTS below:

Paulo tweeted, "Signing books to @BTS_twt."

Is The Alchemist your favourite Paulo Coelho novel of all time?

Meanwhile, during an episode of BTS' docuseries, Break The Silence, to make Jungkook feel better, Suga had referenced a line from The Alchemist pondering, "I'm like a camel. A horse runs fast but gets exhausted quickly, but a camel moves consistently at a consistent pace and collapses consistently, too... Camels move slowly. They go the same distance."

