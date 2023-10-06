PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie: Taraji P. Henson talks about her ‘mad scientist’ character

As PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie prepares for its release, Taraji P. Henson, the voice behind Victoria Vance, is shedding light on her role as a supervillain in this family-friendly animated film. The movie's storyline revolves around a magical meteor that grants the PAW Patrol pups superpowers but also attracts the attention of a meteor-obsessed scientist, Victoria Vance, who is willing to go to great lengths to claim these powers as her own.

Taraji P. Henson on embracing Vicky's complexity

Taraji P. Henson fully embraces her role as Victoria Vance. Vicky firmly believes she deserves the meteor's superpowers, even though she doesn't see herself as a typical "mad scientist." Henson shares, "I love how she plays against the ‘mad scientist’ thing. That term really rubs Vicky the wrong way. If you want to tick her off, call Vicky a mad scientist because she honestly doesn’t see herself that way. Vicky really thinks she’s doing good in the world. But of course, she’s not."

ALSO READ: The Color Purple trailer out: Fans gush over 'black excellence' in upcoming musical drama starring Fantasia

Victoria Vance's ambitious pursuits

Victoria Vance, voiced by Taraji P. Henson, is introduced as a meteor-obsessed scientist conducting daring experiments from an abandoned observatory on the outskirts of Adventure City. Her latest creation, the Meteor Magnet, is designed to bring meteors down to Earth, but a mishap during a meteor shower leads to chaos and destruction in Adventure City. When the PAW Patrol gains superpowers from the mysterious meteor crystals, Vance becomes determined to claim these powers as hers, even forming an alliance with Mayor Humdinger, their arch-nemesis.

ALSO READ: Box Office thrills: Saw X and more dominate weekend

Director Brunker commends Taraji P. Henson for her remarkable contribution to the film, as she brought unexpected dimensions and energy to the character of Victoria Vance. The movie also features the comedic talents of Marsai Martin, Lil Rel Howery, and a brief appearance by Chris Rock. With Henson's portrayal of Vicky as a standout, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie promises an entertaining blend of adventure, humor, and the complexities of its characters.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' is set to release across India on October 13.

ALSO READ: 'You purposely didn't put a picture': Kim Kardashian faces backlash on social amid recent feud with Kourtney