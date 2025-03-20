Pawn Stars Fame Rick Harrison Reflects on Son’s Addictions 1 Year After His Tragic Death: ‘When You Lose A Kid...'

Pawn Star fame Rick Harrison opened up about his son’s addictions and the latter’s passing away in January 2024. The businessman made an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, where in he revealed to have put his son, Adam, into multiple times after knowing of his drug use. However, it wasn’t the regular drug that killed him, but the intake of fentanyl took the young one’s life.

Further in the conversation, the reality TV personality reflected upon his life after Adam’s passing away. Harrison claimed that he has been second-guessing everything. Further states that there is not a single day that he has not remembered his son.

Elaborating on the statements, Harrison said, “The thing is, when you lose a kid, you second guess f---ing everything.” He further added, “It's like, ‘Could I have done this? Could I have done this? Could I have done this? Could I have done this?’ And it's like it goes through your brain constantly. There's not a day I don't [think] about him.”

He continued to claim that he would just sit around and have hundreds of thoughts flooding through his head. Harrison shared, “You just sit in your head, ‘What if I did this? What if I did this?’ You know what I mean? What if I just grabbed him, f---ing locked him in the back of my truck, drove him to Oregon and put him over to where he couldn't get drugs? mean, you have a hundred things go through your mind. There is nothing worse than losing a kid.”

The businessman recalled the time when Adam once broke into his house, and he was too shocked to react immediately. It has been more than a year since Harrison’s son passed away, and now the Gold and Silver show owner says to be focusing on the positives of his life.