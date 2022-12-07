PCAs 2022: Olivia Wilde thanks 'Don't Worry Darling family' in awards speech after Harry Styles split

The People's Choice Awards 2022 were recently held in Los Angeles on December 6 and the ceremony saw several stars in attendance. The big night honours the best of Film and TV and is a fan-voteed awards show. Among the big winners of the night was also Olivia Wilde who took home the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her directorial Don't Worry Darling.

The actress-filmmaker who recently broke up with Harry Styles was seen thanking her film Don't Worry Darling's family which includes the singer who played the lead role alongside Florence Pugh in the film. Delivering a heartfelt speech, Wilde said, "Obviously, this award isn't for me, it's for the entire production and it's such an honour to accept it on behalf of our entire Don't Worry Darling family. We made this in 2020 when we weren't confident that audiences would return to theatres and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we're so, so grateful."

Olivia Wilde walks the red carpet at People's Choice Awards

In her first major red carpet appearance since her split from the As It Was singer, Olivia dazzled on the red carpet sporting a sheer black gown by Christian Dior. Previously, Wilde attended the Governors Awards 2022 as well where she showcased her stunning post-break-up style. Olivia and Harry broke up after nearly two years of dating. As per People, it has been an "amicable decision" and a source added, "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. " As per a friend, "They're still very close friends. Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."