Peacock’s Meet Cute: The Upcoming Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco starrer rom-com

Peacock recently dropped the trailer for their upcoming original film Meet Cute. This classic New York love story will have a time-travel twist but that’s certainly not the most interesting part about it. The most interesting part about the movie has to be its attractive star cast Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davison and Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco. Directed by Alex Lehmann, Meet Cute is all set to make its premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on Peacock. The upcoming film is based on the story of Sheila played by Cuoco and Gary played by Davidson. The couple meets and it’s love at first sight. However, love isn't the only magical element on their first date. What makes the movie different from every other love-at-first-sight tale is that Sheila owns a time machine. The date wasn't the first date after all. Sheila travels to the past multiple times to make Gary into just the perfect man for her.

Everything you need to know about this time travel love story

This original Peacock movie Meet Cute is all set to make its premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A timeless Newyork love tale based on a fantasy that it is possible to travel to a loved one's past to heal their traumas or to simply fix their issues, and transform them into the ideal partner.

Meet Cute (2022)

Director: Alex Lehmann Writer: Noga Pnueli Starcast: Kaley Cuoco as Sheila, Pete Davidson as Gary, Deborah S. Craig as June, Kirk Kelly as Beer Garden Patron, Sierra Fisk as Sandra, and Rock Kohli as Amit.

Producers: Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans, and Rachel Reznick for Weed Road Pictures, and Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon for Convergent Media. Executively Producers: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Noga Pnueli, Dana Sano, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri.

The Plot Sheila is an attractive young woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. She accidentally discovers that a particular tanning bed in a nail salon is actually a time machine which is how she travels back 24 hours. Sheila uses the time machine to her advantage and travels to relive the best date of her life multiple times. She tries to turn her oblivious date Gary, into a perfect man which he actually really was. The time-traveling romantic comedy has elements of sci-fi which makes it all the more intriguing. Meet Cute: Trailer The official trailer of the Peacock original film Meet Cute features the two stars Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson as Sheila and Gary who meet at a bar and hit it off like they knew each other from before. The trailer also reveals the secret behind the seemingly-effortless chemistry turns out Sheila has access to a time machine that allowed her to tip fate in her own favor. Here is the official trailer of the film

Meet Cute Directed Alex Lehmann shared, In a press release regarding the movie's release date, Director Alex Lehmann shared "If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make. I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock." Val Boreland, The Executive VP of Content Acquisition at NBCUniversal shared, "We are thrilled to add Meet Cute to our slate of Peacock original movies this Fall. It's the perfect film to join Peacock's catalogue as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion."

