Peakboy gushes about fellow Wooga Squad member BTS' V; Keeps his lips sealed about collab with Kim Taehyung

BTS singer V and his fellow Wooga Squad member Peakboy teased a possible collab coming our way last month. The latter recently gushed about Taehyung but had his lips sealed regarding the song.
Singer Peakboy and BTS member V caused a Twitter meltdown when they posted a bunch of selcas. The Wooga Squad members teased the possibilities of a collaboration. Fans were convinced that Peakboy is working with Kim Taehyung for a song in the latter's upcoming mixtape, KTH1. Recently, Peakboy hosted a concert where he set the stage on fire with his acts and entertained fans. During the gig, a fan took the opportunity to quiz the South Korean artist about his collab with TaeTae. 

A video from the concert was shared online by a fan, who goes by the Twitter handle matsuko, where Peakboy is seen addressing the question. As translated by fans, the singer opted to have his lips sealed for he said that the song doesn't involve just him. While he chose to refrain from sharing the details about the song, he did gush about the Sweet Night crooner. 

Peakboy said Taehyung is an extremely nice person. The reaction is bound to leave Wooga Squad fans grinning. Watch the video below: 

Earlier last month, Peakboy and V posted heart-filled selfies on social media to tease the beginning of something. Taehyung shared a picture on BTS' Twitter handle and wrote, "Ok, Let's try to start." On the other hand, Peakboy shared a couple of photos from their mini-reunion and captioned the photos, "currently working on <something>". 

Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

지금은작업듕

A post shared by Peakboy (@realpeakboy) on

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boy continues to shatter records with his Itaewon Class OST Sweet Night. Check out his recent achievement here: BTS: V makes HISTORY by becoming 1st Korean solo artist to top Japan’s iTunes Top Songs Chart with Sweet Night

