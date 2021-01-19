Peaky Blinders ENDING after sixth and final season; Creator Steven Knight teases a potential reboot

Creator Steven Knight just revealed that his show Peaky Blinders is coming to an end after its sixth and final season. Scroll down to see what else he said.

Variety just confirmed that the hit show Peaky Blinders will unfortunately not be continuing after its sixth and final season. The drama which originally aired on BBC is now also streaming on Netflix. Creator and writer Steven Knight told the magazine that while the show may be ending, it will “continue in another form,” but it’s unclear what form that will be at the moment.

Steven told the magazine that Peaky will be back and with a bang. He added: “After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.” He then stated that the makers believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. He concluded his statement by saying: “While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

This news comes in light of many other cancelled shows and movies from the streaming platform, The Society, Glow, I Am Not Okay With This and Queen Sono were the shows that Netflix has recently cancelled. When it comes to movies, just last week, Netflix confirmed that two beloved franchises are going to end this year in 2021! Both, The Kissing Booth 3 and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, will be the last movies of the franchises and will be released in 2021.

Credits :Variety

