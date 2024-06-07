Peaky Blinders Movie: 6 Theories About Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby That Could Unfold in the Film

The British TV show Peaky Blinders has left fans on the edge of their seats for six seasons. The show weaves an intricate tale of crime, family, and redemption. The main character Thomas Shelby, is a guy who battled enemies. The series finale delivered a powerful conclusion, that left viewers wondering what lies ahead for Tommy.

As fans eagerly await the sequel, the big question on everybody’s mind is: What lies ahead for Tommy Shelby? Will he find redemption, face his demons, or will die? Here we explore six intriguing theories about what could happen to Cillian Murphy’s iconic character in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

Tommy will possibly fight against Oswald Mosley

Well, the movie is set to pick up where the series left off, with Tommy Shelby surviving yet another close call with death. According to creator Steven Knight, the film will delve into an untold story involving the Peaky Blinders during World War II. Oswald Mosley has been one of Tommy’s most challenging adversaries and a dangerous enemy.

In the series, Tommy makes several attempts to thwart Mosley’s plans, because he is determined to stand against evil forces. The movie will likely see Tommy continuing this fight and winning it. Given the historical context, Tommy’s efforts could play a role in the larger battle against fascism.

Tommy’s relationship with his son

Tommy’s relationships with his family have always been complicated, especially with his son Charlie. After the tragic loss of his daughter Ruby, Tommy’s family life is filled with grief. Ruby’s death was a devastating blow, leaving Tommy and his family shattered. The loss deepened the rifts between them, making it difficult for Tommy to connect with his son, Charlie.

The movie might show Tommy reconciling with Charlie. It’s a chance for them to heal old wounds and forge a stronger bond as father and son. Tommy may realize that his family is his true legacy, and he’ll do whatever it takes to make amends for past mistakes.

Finn Shelby seeks revenge

In the TV series Peaky Blinders, the Shelby family is known for their criminal activities in post-World War I. Finn Shelby, one of Thomas Shelby’s younger brothers was cast out of the family after a failed attempt to assassinate Oswald Mosley. Because Finn failed to assassinate him problems erupted between the Shelby family. As a result, Finn harbors a deep grudge against his family.

Finn Shelby’s potential return can be one of the most intriguing plot threads heading into the movie. In fact, Finn’s last words before leaving hinted at his desire for revenge against his family. His rivalry with Tommy and his son Duke can be the central storyline in the movie.

Tommy’s life in hiding

After his supposed departure in Season 6, Tommy may need to lay low to plot his next move. Similar to how Alfie Solomons faked his death, Tommy might do the same. With enemies closing in and danger lurking around every corner, Tommy’s best option may be to lay low and go into hiding.

And, if Tommy does this the Shelby family will have to step up and take on new responsibilities to keep the gang running smoothly. One of Tommy’s primary targets is Oswald Mosely. By going into hiding, Tommy can gather information and resources to use against him.

Tommy will aid Winston Churchill in the war

Throughout the series, Tommy has had a unique relationship with Winston Churchill. They have helped each other in the past and now with World War II looming, Tommy’s skills could be useful to Britain. In the movie, Tommy could be involved in covert operations to fight against Britain’s enemies during the war. Yes, all this just for Churchill.

Tommy will use Dr. Holford against his enemies

Dr. Holford, who deceived Tommy into believing he had a fatal illness, could play a crucial role in the film. Yes, though he spared his life, Holford’s connection to Mosley makes him a valuable pawn in Tommy’s game. Tommy might use Holford to gather information on Mosley and the Axis Powers. Like this he can outsmart his enemies, highlighting his cleverness and strategic thinking.

Peaky Blinders movie is intended to continue and conclude the story of Tommy Shelby. So, stay tuned for more updates on the Peaky Blinders movie and the next chapter in Tommy Shelby’s epic saga.

