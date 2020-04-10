Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy starrer drama's premiere date delayed due to Coronavirus?

Will BBC delay the premiere of Cillian Murphy starrer Peaky Blinders Season 6 amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic?

Soon after the Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by WHO, various live shows, movies, and series production and various other public events were cancelled across the world to encourage social distancing in an attempt to control the spread of the deadly virus. Since the shootings were put on hold, many movies and television series have announced new release dates according to their production schedule. Now, the fans were worried that as a result of the ongoing health crisis, makers of might delay the premiere of Peaky Blinders season 6.

Last month, BBC’s spokesperson announced that they have decided to put a hold on the production of season 6 of the popular series. Considering all the other movies and series are announcing new premiere dates because of the pandemic, it is quite possible that Peaky Blinders will too join the list. According to the latest reports, the fans can expect the latest season to release sometime between late 2020 and early 2021. However, since BBC is yet to officially comment on this issue, nothing can be said for certain.

The show, which premiered in 2013, takes place in England just months after the First World War the plot revolves around a criminal gang based in Birmingham. The story follows chief inspector Chester Campbell as he tries to nab the gang and put an end to all the criminal activities. As people around the world practice social distancing, fans are eagerly waiting for the latest season of the series and are voicing their demand on social media.

“You’d think during all this bullshit, they would at least give season 6 of The Peaky Blinder to make my life happier. But no,” a fan tweeted. “Now would be a great time to release season 6 of peaky blinders,” another wrote. “Corona is actually postponing season 6 of peaky blinders... where I draw the line really,” another fan commented.

Credits :YouTube

