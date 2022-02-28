Peaky Blinders Season 6 Twitter Review: Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy wow fans with their performances

On February 27, the sixth and final season of the critically and popularly acclaimed series Peaky Blinders dropped. Directed by David Caffrey and Tim Mielants, the series casts Cillian Murphy in the lead role of Tommy Shelby who is a dangerous man and also the leader of the titular gang from Birmingham in London, UK. Fans were highly anticipating the release of this final season since it was delayed due to the pandemic. The rabid eagerness of the fans was also a result of the massive cliffhanger season 5 ended with. The new season is set to pick up from Tommy Shelby's failed attempt at the assassination of the leader of the British Union of Fascists Oswald Mosley played by Sam Claflin. Other cast members besides Murphy include Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Sophie Rundle and Tom Hardy.

Soon after the release of season 6, fans rushed to Twitter and hailed the series as the "best ever" to exist. Not to anybody's surprise, the series hit the mark with Twitterati and was praised for its cinematography. Tom Hardy was famous with the netizens for his role as the beloved character Alfie Solomons and of course the star of the show Cillian Murphy was lauded by the Twitter fam for his iconic portrayal of the character Tommy Shelby once again. Aside from the actors and the storyline, Twitterati also appreciated the soundtrack of the series as some non-fans went as far as deeming it the only good thing about the series. All-in-all season six of Peaky Blinder has garnered a positive response from the Twitter critics.

Check out Twitterati's reactions to Peaky Blinders Season 6 below:

