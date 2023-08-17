Peaky Blinders Season 7: When will Cillian Murphy starrer series release? Here’s everything we know

The sixth season of the beloved British period crime-drama series, Peaky Blinders, ended on April 3, 2022, leaving fans eager for more. The burning question on everyone's minds is about the potential seventh season and the return of Cillian Murphy's captivating portrayal of Tommy Shelby.

Peaky Blinders season 7 release date

Regrettably, the creators of Peaky Blinders confirmed that the sixth season marked the series' conclusion, squashing everyone's hopes for a seventh season. Consequently, a release date for Peaky Blinders Season 7 is non-existent. However, enthusiasts need not despair, for a spin-off film, continuing Tommy Shelby's journey, was announced by Steven Knight in January 2021. This film promises not only the continuation of familiar narratives but also the introduction of new characters, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

The legacy and characters of Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders, which is set in post-World War I Birmingham, follows the adventures of the titular gang. The show tells a story of power, ambition, and familial ties and is loosely based on a real gang that was active in Birmingham in the late 19th and early 20th century.

The cast of Peaky Blinders

The stellar cast includes Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Late Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Tom Hardy as Alfie Simmons, Annabelle Wallis as Grace Burgess, and Sam Neill as C.I. Chester Campbell, among others.

Peaky Blinders streaming details

Peaky Blinders Season 1 to Season 6 is available for streaming on Netflix right now.

The official synopsis of Peaky Blinders encapsulates its essence:

"A gangster family epic set in 1919 Birmingham, England and centered on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby, who means to move up in the world."

As fans bid farewell to the series, they eagerly anticipate the spin-off film, which promises to reveal more about the mysterious Peaky Blinders universe.

