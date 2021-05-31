  1. Home
Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy reflects on auditioning to play Batman in Christopher Nolan's 2003 film

Cillian Murphy opened up on doing the screen test for Batman wearing the complete suit during his Batman Begins audition.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: May 31, 2021 09:09 pm
Cillian Murphy talks about auditioning for Batman's role Cillian Murphy recalls auditioning for Batman's role for Batman Begins
Cillian Murphy who is popular for playing Thomas Shelby in BBC's Peaky Blinders is also known to be one of Christopher Nolan's favourite actors and has starred in almost every film of the director including his Dark Knight trilogy. In a recent interview, Murphy opened up about playing the lead villain, Scarecrow in Nolan's 2003 film, Batman Begins after first auditioning to play Batman in the film. 

Talking about his audition and the role being handed out to Christian Bale eventually, Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter, "I don’t believe I was close to landing that role. The only actor who was right for that part at that time, in my estimation, was Christian Bale, and he absolutely smashed it." The actor recalled how there were 10 actors competing for the role of Batman and revealed that he even gave a screen test wearing the Dark Knight's suit. 

Cillian further suggested that it was from the Batman audition that his collaborative relationship with Christopher Nolan began. Speaking about the same, he said, "For me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into something else. It turned into that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris. So I think back very, very fondly on that time, but I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material." 

The actor has apart from the Batman franchise, starred in several Nolan films including Dunkirk and Inception. Murphy recently also starred in A Quiet Place 2 and is now gearing up for the release of the sixth and final season of his popular show, Peaky Blinders. The cast of the show recently wrapped filming the finale and it was an emotional one considering actress Helen McCrory who played one of the lead characters on the show passed away last month.

ALSO READ: Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy starrer drama's premiere date delayed due to Coronavirus?

