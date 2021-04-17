Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory passes away at 52 after cancer battle; Husband Damian Lewis confirms

Damian Lewis recently confirmed that his wife and Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory passed away at 52 after losing a battle with cancer.

Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory has tragically passed away. The English actress passed away at the age of 52, her husband Billions actor Damian Lewis confirmed on Twitter just moments ago. In his moving announcement, he said: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he wrote.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

For the unversed, Helen played memorable roles throughout her career, including Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, Clair Doway in the James Bond film Skyfall, as well as starring in Peaky Blinders as Aunt Polly. Born in London to a Welsh mother and Scottish-born father, McCrory spent a year in Italy before studying acting at the Drama Centre. Her film roles included portraying Cherie Blair in Peter Morgan’s The Queen and The Special Relationship in 2006 and 2010 respectively. She also played Narcissa Malfoy in the final three films in the Harry Potter franchise and appeared in the James Bond film Skyfall.

On television, she had a leading role as the Shelbys’ matriarch Polly Gray in the BBC’s period crime drama Peaky Blinders, and appeared in series including Doctor Who, Inside No 9, His Dark Materials and Penny Dreadful. Peaky Blinders began filming the sixth series this year, expected to air later in 2021, with McCrory understood to have reprised her role. Helen had been married to Damian since 2007 and they have two children, daughter Manon, 14, and son Gulliver, 13. Our thoughts are with Helen McCrory‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

