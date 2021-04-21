Peaky Blinders team pays artistic tribute to late Helen McCrory with season 6 clapperboard.

Peaky Blinders' season 6 director Anthony Byrne took to Instagram to share a photo of their season 6 clapperboard and its all things heartwarming.

Peaky Blinders will continue to stream without the late Helen McCrory who passed away last Friday. But, the team is remembering their beloved star in an extremely special way. Filming of season six of the much loved crime drama is currently underway and the team paid a heartwarming tribute to Helen who starred as Elizabeth 'Polly' Gray for the first five seasons.

Peaky Blinders' season 6 director Anthony Byrne took to Instagram to share a photo of their clapperboard which has been designed by Manchester tattoo artist Lauren Marie Sutton. The photo shows Helen's character look is drawn on the centre of the clapperboard with the words 'Rest In Peace Helen'.

Anthony captioned, "Today was beautiful and strange and sad and surreal. We found ourselves in the most beautiful environment. The sun beating down on us and it felt ok. It was incredible but not surprising to read the many tributes and articles dedicated to Helen over the weekend. This is our ‘A’ camera board and Polly Gray is always in front of our cameras. This board was designed by @lo_marie_s a super talented tattoo artist in Manchester. It has meant a huge amount to me and the crew on Peaky to have an image of Helen on set with us everyday. Thanks to @francesca.caterina for marking up the clapper board like that."

Take a look:

Helen, who was also known for playing Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, passed away at the age of 52 after a long battle with cancer. McCrory was married to fellow actor Damian Lewis.

