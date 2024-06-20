Peaky Blinders The Movie: Tom Hardy’s Role in The Film Could Set Up Boston Spinoff; Here's How

Tom Hardy’s performance in BBC’s popular crime drama series Peaky Blinder is one of the show’s many highlights. While the fans are eagerly waiting to watch Hardy reprise his role of Alfred aka Alfie Solomons in the upcoming movie, his return seems to be more crucial for the Boston spin-off series.

Ending fans’ anticipation and demands of Tommy Shelby saga’s continuation, Netflix dropped bombshell revelations of two spin-offs and a movie. One spin-off will explore the origins of Shelby’s aunt Polly and the second one will be set in Boston years after the original series. While not much information about the film is revealed, the streaming giant assured that Cillian Murphy with reprise his role as Shelby.

About the show Peaky Blinders and Tom Hardy’s role

Touted to be one of the best BBC shows, Steven Knight’s period crime drama is based in Birmingham and chronicles the crimes committed by the Peaky Blinders gang just after World War I. The fictional gang is partially modeled after a real 1880s-1910s urban adolescent gang that operated in the metropolis.

In the show, Peaky Blinders is led by an Irish-Romani guy named Tommy Shelby portrayed by Cillian Murphy. Hardy plays the role of a Jewish gang leader who shares a complex and one of a kind relationship with Shelby. Everytime they appear on screen, the scene is one to remember.

How did Alfie Solomons’s story end in the series?

The show ended in its sixth season with an open ending. And just like Shelby, Solomons’s role also has the scope to return in future ventures. In the last episode of Peaky Blinders, Solomons makes an appearance as he assists Shelby in carrying out his last plot and seems to accept the protagonist's offer.

In the film, Alfie seems to have a harder time fitting in, but he does tend to show up out of the blue. After Shelby shot him in the face in the fourth season, everyone thought he was dead, but to fans’ shock, he returned in season five and ended up collaborating with the main character. So, it's feasible that Solomons will make an appearance in the Peaky Blinders movie, even if it's just to help Shelby with one of his schemes. But, he has higher potential in the Boston spin-off.

How does Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons fit in Peaky Blinders’s Boston spinoff?

The upcoming Boston spinoff is expected to center on the shift in power in the city following the events of Peaky Blinders. The fact that the Solomons are apparently in charge of half of Boston may help Hardy's character in the spinoff. Given Solomons’s past with the city, this makes it the ideal project to bring him back. Since the Boston spinoff is supposed to explore a fictionalized version of real-life Boston gangster Charles Solomons's racketeering in the city, having Hardy's character play a major role in the show would feel far more appropriate than a cameo in the film.

