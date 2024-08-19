Pearl Ending Explained: What Happens To Howard?

Ti West helmed Pearl, is one of the most talked about movies of 2022. The critically acclaimed thriller drama was written by both Mia Goth and Ti West. The plot of the movie revolves around the character of Pearl, a young girl who aspires to become an actor and wants to lead a luxurious life. While her husband Howard is at the war front during World War 1, Pearl is left behind with her ailing father and a controlling mother living in isolation due to the Spanish Flu pandemic. However, the plot of the movie does not provide proper closure to the character of Howard. Let's find out what happened to Howard after he returns back to his home and comes across the dead bodies of her wife’s parents.

During the entire movie, Howard is seen sending letters to his wife Pearl. However, he is introduced into the frame at the end credits. He is shown entering his home, dark and gloomy, looking at the dinner table in shock after finding out that his beloved better half killed her parents. He ends up seeing two dead bodies along with rotten food infested with germs on the table.

After coming across his wife, he was in utter shock and could not utter a single word. However, not much has been explained about the character of Howard whether he would be killed by Pearl or the story would unfold into something else. To know what exactly happened with Howard, we would have to wait for the sequel of Pearl.

During an interview with Variety, back in January 2023, Mia Goth appeared for the promotion of the Psychological thriller Pearl. The British actor is seen playing teh titular character who is super ambitious and psychotic in nature. While talking about the character of Pearl, The Infinity Pool star spoke about the different characters she has played till now and mentioned that Pearl was one of the most difficult ones for her. She said-

“I would say Pearl. I believe Pearl has fundamentally changed me as a performer. It’s given me a whole new sense of self and a whole new level of confidence in terms of what I think I am able to do. It was a lot, but also just incredibly rewarding and such a gift to play. I really feel as though it fundamentally changed me in many ways for the better.”

She further added that the character of Pearl resonated well with the audience as where on one side people sympathized with her for not being able to pursue her dreams, they even disliked her being utterly selfish. She said-

“It’s really wild to witness. I’ve never been a part of something that’s resonated with people as much as “Pearl” and “X,” but even as you bear witness to all of this, I have a weird sense of detachment to all of it. It doesn’t feel real in many ways, and it’s bizarre but amazing. It’s so exciting and such a gift.”

Pearl is one of the finest performances by the English actor Mia Goth. With an IMDb rating of 7.0 out of 10, Pearl can be streamed on Prime Video.

