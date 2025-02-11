Pearson's Gina Torres Opens Up About Canceled Suits Spin-Off: 'I Wish We Had...'

With the highly anticipated upcoming spin-off Suits LA, Ginette Torres reflects on Pearson, the first effort to extend the universe.

Torres played Jessica Pearson in the series Suits and left after a few seasons before appearing in the spin-off Pearson in 2019. In the spinoff, the focus was shifted to politics as Jessica became a fixer for the newly elected mayor of Chicago, Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector). It still failed to capture the hearts of viewers though and was cancelled after just one season.

Torres had a chance to reflect on the brief run of the show in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stating that she was very involved in its development, both as lead actress and executive producer. In contrast to what had been Suits, she said she did not want to focus as much on elite legal professionals but far more on the lives of normal people.

Torres told the outlet, "I’m very proud of it. I’m very proud of what we were able to do. I will say it is the show I wanted to make. I wish we had had more time."

While she was proud of what the team accomplished, she regretted that the series didn't have enough time to explore its world and expand into its stories.

She added, "I wish we’d had more time to tell more stories, to dive a little bit deeper into that world, because I had often said that whereas Suits was about the top 5 percent, I wanted Pearson to be about everybody else. And I believe that we were able to accomplish that in a really special way."

Unfortunately, gone are the days of Pearson. All eyes are now on Suits LA, a new show transporting the franchise to Los Angeles. The new series stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodson.

Suits LA arrives on NBC on February 23 at 9 PM ET.