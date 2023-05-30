Pedro Pascal gets an eye infection while posing with a Game Of Thrones fan; Here's how

Pedro Pascal got into trouble after he decided to honor a fan’s wish. In an interview, the former Game of Thrones star revealed how taking selfies with fans turned into a very painful experience for him. The Last of Us star narrated the unfortunate story as he sat down for an interview.

Fans give Pedro Pascal an eye infection

In an episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Actor Roundtable, Pedro revealed how what he thought was harmless turned into a nasty eye infection. He revealed that the fans wanted to recreate his death scene from Game of Thrones when they requested a selfie. The actor’s death scene in the series involved Gregor Clegane gouging his eyes out. In order to make that happen, Pedro let fans poke their fingers into his eyes.

Pascal recalled the incident saying, “I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes.” He admitted his initial excitement at the request as he said, “At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, and I’d let them. In New York, of all places!”

It was all fun until the actor disclosed that he got “a bit of an eye infection” after all the encounters. Succession star Culkin remarked, “Wow, that’s a lot of trust.”

Strange Way of Life

Pedro Pescal’s new movie Strange Way of Life recently debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. Pedro stars in the movie alongside Ethan Hawk.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship."

