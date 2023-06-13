Pedro Pascal recalls being 'spit on' in road rage incident, reveals they wanted him to 'drink their saliva'

Pedro Pascal was united with actor Steven Yeun for a segment called ‘Actors on Actors’ recently. In the one on one interview, the actors spoke about their professional careers, their past projects, and their encounters with road rage. The Last of Us star then went ahead to reveal that he once spit on by another driver due to his mistake.

Pedro Pascal recalls being spit on

Pedro Pascal and Steven Yeun, who stars in Netflix's series Beef met up for an interview with Variety on the segment Actors on Actors. Steven spoke about how his character Danny Cho gets involved in a chaotic game of seeking revenge against Ali Wong after being involved in a road rage incident. During the interview, Pedro recited how he had gotten into a road rage accident just a day before the interview.

“How many people have been telling you their road rage stories? Because I have one that happened yesterday,” Pablo asked. The actor explained his recent interaction with a random driver as he revealed, “Yesterday was a day. It was my fault. I’ve had three incidents, and they’ve all been my fault. I cut somebody off, and I look over, and there’s a big glob of saliva — like visual effects put it there, man — just dripping down the side of the passenger window. ” Pascal also said that his sister was with him in teh car and was just as shocked as he was. He added, “And my sister was like, ‘F–k!'”

The actor further explained that the saliva had come from the driver spitting at him. Pedro confessed that he was “in shock.” He explained how it did not trigger him as he added, “It didn’t trigger any rage out of me. It absolutely humbled me and shocked me, scared me a little bit, disturbed me.” Pedro said that it seemed like “They want me to drink in their saliva.” He also mentioned feeling “guilty,” and thinking, Gosh, people are going through s–t.”

Pedro Pascal talks about Bella Ramsay

During the interview, Pedro Pascal spoke about his The Last of Us costar, Bella Ramsay. He said he knew since the beginning “that they were cool.” Pedro also gushed about Bella by calling them an “anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager.”

The actor admitted that he relied on his costar as he explained, “I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it.” Pedro revealed that he thinks he has “never met anybody like Bella,” and they bring the best out of him as a person.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How does Bella Ramsey feel about co-star Pedro Pascal being referred to as ‘Daddy’ on the internet?