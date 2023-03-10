Pedro Pascal says filming his graphic Game of Thrones death scene was ‘cathartic’, reveals being ‘dead asleep'

Pedro Pascal has opened up about his death scene in Game of Thrones. He played the role of Oberyn Martell in the popular HBO fantasy drama show. In what can be considered as one of the most brutal deaths of a character in the series, Pascal aka Martell’s skull was crushed. As horrific as that sounds, Pedro shared that he found filming for the scene rather ‘cathartic’. Continue reading to know more.

Pedro Pascal on filming Game of Thrones death scene

Pedro Pascal recently appeared on First We Feast on Hot Ones – a show where celebrities put their spice tolerance to the test with hot chicken wings and hot sauces. During the conversation with host Sean Evans, The Last of Us actor dived deep into the graphic scenes from Game Of Thrones where Ser Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane (played by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) crushes Martell’s skull.

Pascal said that he actually found the process of shooting the scene very cathartic.

"There were all of these fleshy bits that they were kind of placing all over my face, and pumping blood so that it would pool, you know, and spread through the amphitheatre for this good wide shot of the two of us from above," he told Evans. "And I was dead asleep."

Pedro further explained that it was extremely hot the day they shot the death scene, and so, the blood that was being pumped with the help of tubes, and attached along Björnsson’s body was actually very cool. He further added that Björnsson too was very gentle and that Pascal did not even feel his weight on his body as he wrestled him and crushed his skull.

Speaking of wrestling, in a 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Last of Us actor shared that shooting the fight scene was extremely intense.

And so, the Mandalorian actor explained on Hot Ones, that he was also relieved that they had reached the end of the shoot. "It was very cathartic, and I went into the deepest sleep I've been in," the actor said.