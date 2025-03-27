Pedro Pascal Was ‘Astonished’ By Jimmy Kimmel’s Question On Mr Fantastic’s Stretchable Body; ‘Now I’m Nervous’

Pedro Pascal is the new face to play Reed Richard aka Mr. Fantastic. While we all are familiar with the intelligence of the character and also his stretching ability, Jimmy Kimmel had some intriguing questions for the Narcos actor who was left astounded and yet laughing uncontrollably.

The two big names were heard discussing the stretching ability of the comic character when Kimmel first asked Pedro that in the trailer, the audience did not see him stretch, and if he knew “What's in the next trailer? Will we see the stretching ability?"

While it is not unknown that the actors associated with Marvel Studios have to keep a lot of secrets about their project and character, the Last of Us star simply mentioned that he doesn’t know, adding, "You see all the saliva like evaporating in my throat? Now I'm nervous."

His answer only prompted Jimmy Kimmel to ask another question.

"Let me ask you this. Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic, has the power to stretch. He can stretch his ears if he wants; he can grow another head. I was wondering if all of Mr. Fantastic's body parts stretch, and I wonder if you know the answer to that question, and did you even ask that question?" the host asked.

Hearing this, Pedro Pascal tried to answer in between his loud and hysterical laughs. He, however, gave a reply, "Everything has to stretch."

Talking about the film, Pedro Pascal is set to star in the reboot that brings the first superhero family into the MCU. The Game of Thrones actor will be seen opposite Venessa Kirby who will be playing Sue Strom aka the Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Joining them are Joseph Quin as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka the Thing.

The role of Galactus will be played by Ralph Ineson while Julia Garner will play Silver Surfer.