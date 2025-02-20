Pedro Pascal's The Last of Us Season 2 New Poster OUT: Episode 1 Release, What To Expect, Where We Left Off and More

HBO has finally given the fans of The Last of Us what they were wishing for. The studio recently released a poster of the post-apocalyptic thriller series teasing its second season.

In the recently shared images, one can notice Pedro Pascal—who plays the character of Joel in the aforementioned series—is standing while turning back slightly. He can even be seen carrying his signature piece of weaponry, wearing a jacket, as a long path lies in front of him. The poster has the tagline “Every path has a price” written on it.

Another image shows Bella Ramsey’s Ellie moving ahead while being on a guitar, again carrying her gun with her and a knife in her one hand. The guitar in this image has the fungus crawling on it.

A third and the most intriguing image teases a new character, precisely the one that everyone has been waiting for. We see Kaitlyn Dever in the outfit of Abby Anderson as she walks forward, while also looking back with a gun in her right hand.

As per reports, the second season of The Last of Us will have too much trauma and fight that is desperately for one's survival.

While the first season focused on the relationship of Ellie and Joel, with the latter saving Ellie by massacring an entire hospital full of Firefly fighters, the second season will show its repercussions. Interestingly, the series will have a five-year time jump.

According to the official logline by HBO, "After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

Advertisement

The second season of The Last of Us will premiere on April 13 on HBO Max.