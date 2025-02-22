Pee-wee’s Playhouse Veteran Actress Lynne Marie Stewart Passes Away at 78; Friends and Colleagues Mourn Loss

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Lynne Marie Stewart, a veteran actress best known for playing Miss Yvonne in Pee-wee’s Playhouse, met her demise at 78. The tragic news was confirmed by one of Stewart’s friends, Elvira Peterson, who shared it on her Instagram on February 21. “My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend,” she captioned the post.

Peterson fondly remembered her friend, describing her as the sweetest and funniest woman she had ever met. Referring to Stewart’s “iconic” character in Pee-wee’s Playhouse, she called her the most beautiful woman of Puppetland, a fictional whimsical playhouse in the children’s TV show.

They played the beloved character in the children's show from 1986 to 1990. Later, she appeared in other Pee-wee titles like Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985) and Big Top Pee-wee (1988). As reported by Extra, the late actress—who was born and raised in Los Angeles—had joined the sketch comedy group the Groundlings in the 1970s.

That’s where she met her Pee-wee’s Playhouse co-star and show creator Paul Reubens, who died in July 2023. She made her big-screen debut with the 1971 film Drive, She Said. Her other notable credits include American Graffiti, Laverne & Shirley, M*A*S*H, Life with Louie, and Arrested Development.

According to IMDB, her most recent credit was the television series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which ran from 2005 to 2023. In the sitcom, she memorably portrayed Charlie Kenny’s mother, Bonnie.

Upon hearing the news of Stewart’s tragic demise, many friends and colleagues paid their respects to the legendary actress. One of them was her former castmate, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who remembered the actress as a “lovely” and funny person in her Instagram story.

Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph also paid tribute to the veteran actress on her Instagram story. She described Stewart as “the kindest, most affirming, most supportive person” she had ever come across.