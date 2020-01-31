Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas all set to work together for their upcoming movie

Hollywood stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz are set to co-star in a new film titled "Competencia Oficial" (Official Competition).
1086 reads Mumbai
penelope cruz,Antonio Banderas,Hollywood,hollywood actorsPenelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas all set to work together for their upcoming movie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The project from Madrid's The Mediapro Studio will be directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat. The actors recently starred in "Pain and Glory", although they never appeared together on screen, reports variety.com.
 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@ralphandrusso @atelierswarovski @lancomeofficial @pabloidbeauty #goyas2020 @academiadecine

A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on

The last time the Spanish actors shared a scene was in the 2013 film "I'm So Excited".

Other cast members include Spanish veteran Jose Luis Gomez, Carlos Hipolito, Irene Escolar, Koldo Olabarri, Nagore Aranburu, Pilar Castro and Juan Grandinetti.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement