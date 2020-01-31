Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas all set to work together for their upcoming movie

Hollywood stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz are set to co-star in a new film titled "Competencia Oficial" (Official Competition).

The project from Madrid's The Mediapro Studio will be directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat. The actors recently starred in "Pain and Glory", although they never appeared together on screen, reports variety.com.



The last time the Spanish actors shared a scene was in the 2013 film "I'm So Excited".

Other cast members include Spanish veteran Jose Luis Gomez, Carlos Hipolito, Irene Escolar, Koldo Olabarri, Nagore Aranburu, Pilar Castro and Juan Grandinetti.

