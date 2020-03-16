Penelope Cruz defends her ‘kind’ and ‘generous’ friend Johnny Depp amid legal battle with Amber Heard

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Penelope Cruz defended her friend Johnny Depp amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Here’s what she had to say about the allegations levelled against Depp.

As the legal drama between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard continues, Penelope Cruz has filed a written declaration in support of her friend and frequent co-star Depp. The 56-year-old actor had filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018. Defending Depp in her declaration, Cruz asserted that it is hard for her to believe the allegations. She mentioned that she met the actor when she was just 19-year-old and wanted to do a movie with him.

Since then, the 45-year-old actress has featured in three films with Depp -- Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express. Cruz said she counts on Depp as a great friend and has always been impressed by his Kindness, sense of humour and talent, Fox News reported. Stating that the actor is one of the most generous people she knows, the revealed that during her first pregnancy, she and Depp were shooting for Pirates of the Caribbean and the actor was very kind and caring.

Cruz said she and her husband feel lucky to have Depp in their lives and would never forget the support they received from the actor during her pregnancy. In her statement, the actress asserted that she finds the domestic violence and abuse allegations levelled against Depp impossible to believe. While she did not say Heard was lying, Cruz mentioned that in her opinion, Depp is not a violent person. Considering she has known the actor for years, Cruz stated that she finds his ex-wife’s allegations extremely upsetting.

